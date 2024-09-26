Where is the 2026 Europa League final going to be held?

By
published

The venue for UEFA's secondary tournament in 2026 has been confirmed

The Europa League trophy
The Europa League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024/25 Europa League gets underway this week, as 36 teams from across Europe compete for the prize of UEFA's secondary continental competition.

Atalanta won the trophy last season by defeating a previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side, earning themselves a place in this season's Champions League in the process.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.