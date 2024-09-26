The fourth edition of the UEFA Conference League gets underway next week as 36 teams vie for a place in next May's final which will be played in Wroclaw, Poland.

As is the case with UEFA's other two club competitions, the Conference League has a new format this season, with all 36 sides being placed into a single league, rather than the traditional group stage.

The path to this year's final is set, but we also know where the 2026 showpiece will played. FourFourTwo takes a closer look...

Where is the 2026 UEFA Conference League final going to be held?

UEFA opened the bidding for the hosting rights for the 2026 Conference League final in May, 2023. To be considered, proposed venues had to be a UEFA category four stadium that had a natural grass pitch and a capacity of between 30,000 and 60,000 was preferred.

Bidding for the 2027 final was done alongside this, with a decision on both finals reached by the UEFA Executive Committee in Dublin in May, 2024.

The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 final was awarded to the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, while the 2027 climax will be played at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul.

The Red Bull Arena opened in 2006 in time to host five World Cup games that summer, including a last-16 clash between Argentina and Mexico, and cost €116million to build.

The stadium has a 40,000-seat capacity was renovated in 2015 with tenants RB Leipzig beginning to move up through the divisions.

It was selected as East Germany's only Euro 2024 venue this summer and hosted four matches, including the Netherlands goalless draw with France in the group stage, plus Turkey's defeat of Austria in the last-16.

When it hosts the 2026 final, the Red Bull Arena will be the fifth venue for a Conference League final, joining stadiums in Albania, the Czech Republic, Greece and Poland as playing host to the new tournament's final.