Where is the 2026 UEFA Conference League final going to be held?

The venue for next season's UEFA Conference League final has already been set

MONACO, MONACO - AUGUST 28: General view during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase Draw at Grimaldi Forum on August 28, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
The UEFA Conference League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth edition of the UEFA Conference League gets underway next week as 36 teams vie for a place in next May's final which will be played in Wroclaw, Poland.

As is the case with UEFA's other two club competitions, the Conference League has a new format this season, with all 36 sides being placed into a single league, rather than the traditional group stage.

