Which football club does Team GB Olympics star Adam Peaty actually support?

By
published

Strangely, the champion swimmer from Uttoxeter has links to East Midlands rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest

Adam Peaty Olympic Games swimmer and Derby County Nottingham Forest fan
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Football clubs love being able to call on famous fans but there's plenty of uncertainty around where Adam Peaty's loyalties lie.

The Team GB swimmer, who claimed gold medals at the last two Olympics, seems unable to choose between Derby County and Nottingham Forest. A shared love of their legendary former manager Brian Clough is the one thing that unites the two East Midlands rivals, though that's about it.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.