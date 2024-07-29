Which football club does Team GB Olympics star Adam Peaty actually support?

Football clubs love being able to call on famous fans but there's plenty of uncertainty around where Adam Peaty's loyalties lie.

The Team GB swimmer, who claimed gold medals at the last two Olympics, seems unable to choose between Derby County and Nottingham Forest. A shared love of their legendary former manager Brian Clough is the one thing that unites the two East Midlands rivals, though that's about it.

The two clubs are fierce rivals, with fans having consistently clashed at fixtures in years gone by. While they're now in different leagues, that hatred still remains - though not for Adam Peaty, it seems.

It seems Peaty could provide another curious link between the sides amid speculation that he supports both of them.

Believed to be a regular at Pride Park, with a Derby tattoo, he received the freedom of the city in 2016 after taking gold in the 100m breaststroke at the Rio Olympics with a world record time.

But doubts arose when Peaty tweeted in support of Forest after their equaliser against Cardiff City on 21 April 2018. The Olympian tweeted: "Let's go @NFFC," in that game, accompany the post with the raised hands emoji.

Clearly, there's justification as to why people are confused as to where his allegiances actually lie. For now, though, the question remains unresolved as Peaty focuses on adding to his impressive medal haul in Paris.

He picked up silver in the 100m breaststroke final yesterday, narrowly losing out on top spot to Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi.

Peaty could also take part in the men's and mixed 4x100m medley relay, which both start later this week.

