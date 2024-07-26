Former Premier League and England World Cup star cheers on Olympic gold-chasing son - though not in football

Football may be at the Olympics, but for one former England international another sport will have a lot more importance this summer

We love a father-and-son sporting duo, and we'll see the latter half of one in action at the 2024 Olympics. Leeds fans in particular might want to keep their eyes on the athletics this summer in Paris.

And specifically the 1,500m and 5,00m: that's where George Mills, son of ex-Leeds and England defender Danny, will be competing for Team GB. The 25-year-old will be competing at the Games for the first time, having won 5,000m silver at the European Championships earlier this year.

