The full Crystal Palace women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Crystal Palace women's squad are embarking on a first-ever Women's Super League season. Will it be a memorable one?

For the first time ever, Crystal Palace will play in this division after edging a thrilling Championship title race. The task for coach Laura Kaminski is to prove the gap between the top two tiers can be breached. The Eagles possess attackers capable of stepping up in Annabel Blanchard and Molly Sharpe.

However, further recruitment is needed to avoid ‘doing a Bristol City’ and struggling to compete. They will be without Championship Golden Boot winner Elise Hughes for much of the season after she ruptured her ACL.

Preseason has been mixed for the Eagles. They traveled to Salt Lake City for a training camp but have only won once before WSL begins.

As a top-tier club, Palace will be entering the FA Cup in the Fourth Round. That competition – like the men's equivalent – will be drawn for a start date in January.

Palace will be playing in the League Cup group stage, too. The Eagles have Aston Villa, Charlton and Tottenham in their group.

FourFourTwo has all you need to know about this first Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Check out below and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Crystal Palace women's squad

Izzy Atkinson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Milla-Maj Majasaari

GK: Shae Yáñez

GK: Annis-Clara Wright

DF: Katrine Veje

DF: Felicity Gibbons

DF: Aimee Everett (captain)

DF: Jorja Fox [1]

DF: Brooke Aspin [1]

DF: Isibeal Atkinson

DF: Lily Woodham [2]

MF: Chloe Arthur

MF: My Cato

MF: Josie Green

MF: Hayley Nolan

MF: Lexi Potter [1]

MF: Mille Gejl

FW: Molly-Mae Sharpe

FW: Elise Hughes

FW: Annabel Blanchard

FW: Ashleigh Weerden

FW: Shanade Hopcroft

FW: Indiah-Paige Riley

FW: Abbie Larkin

FW: Poppy Pritchard [3]

FW: Katie Stengel

[1] on loan from Chelsea

[2] on loan from Seattle Reign FC

[3] on loan from Manchester City

Squad numbers

The Crystal Palace women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 2 Katrine Veje DF 3 Felicity Gibbons DF 4 Chloe Arthur MF 5 My Cato MF 6 Aimee Everett (captain) DF 8 Molly-Mae Sharpe FW 9 Elise Hughes FW 10 Annabel Blanchard FW 11 Ashleigh Weerden FW 14 Josie Green MF 15 Hayley Nolan MF 17 Lexi Potter MF 19 Milla-Maj Majasaari GK 20 Indiah-Paige Riley FW 22 Mille Gejl MF 24 Shanade Hopcroft FW 27 Abbie Larkin FW 29 Jorja Fox DF 30 Shae Yáñez GK 31 Annis-Clara Wright GK 32 Brooke Aspin DF 77 Isibeal Atkinson DF — Lily Woodham DF — Poppy Pritchard FW — Katie Stengel FW

Key player

Annabel Blanchard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace women's key player: Annabel Blanchard

The young forward came through the ranks at Liverpool, making her WSL debut at just 17. Six years, and having improved through spells at Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, Blanchard is ready for a serious crack at the top level.

Alongside top scorer and teammate Elise Hughes, she was one of the stars of the Championship, helping Crystal Palace to the title just ahead of Charlton Athletic. A former England youth international, Blanchard can play with both feet.

Manager

Crystal Palace women's manager: Laura Kaminski

A former assistant at Tottenham, with five years at the Football Association, Laura Kaminski is an experienced head who joined Palace last season and has impressed already. Kaminski plays football on the front foot – and has also been at Arsenal, Brighton, Watford, QPR and Chelsea in coaching capacities.