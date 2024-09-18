The full Crystal Palace women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Eagles play their first-ever campaign in the division
The Crystal Palace women's squad are embarking on a first-ever Women's Super League season. Will it be a memorable one?
For the first time ever, Crystal Palace will play in this division after edging a thrilling Championship title race. The task for coach Laura Kaminski is to prove the gap between the top two tiers can be breached. The Eagles possess attackers capable of stepping up in Annabel Blanchard and Molly Sharpe.
However, further recruitment is needed to avoid ‘doing a Bristol City’ and struggling to compete. They will be without Championship Golden Boot winner Elise Hughes for much of the season after she ruptured her ACL.
WSL SQUADS Arsenal / Aston Villa / Brighton / Chelsea / Crystal Palace / Everton / Leicester City / Liverpool / Manchester City / Manchester United / Tottenham Hotspur / West Ham United
Preseason has been mixed for the Eagles. They traveled to Salt Lake City for a training camp but have only won once before WSL begins.
As a top-tier club, Palace will be entering the FA Cup in the Fourth Round. That competition – like the men's equivalent – will be drawn for a start date in January.
Palace will be playing in the League Cup group stage, too. The Eagles have Aston Villa, Charlton and Tottenham in their group.
FourFourTwo has all you need to know about this first Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Check out below and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Crystal Palace women's squad
The Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Milla-Maj Majasaari
- GK: Shae Yáñez
- GK: Annis-Clara Wright
- DF: Katrine Veje
- DF: Felicity Gibbons
- DF: Aimee Everett (captain)
- DF: Jorja Fox[1]
- DF: Brooke Aspin[1]
- DF: Isibeal Atkinson
- DF: Lily Woodham[2]
- MF: Chloe Arthur
- MF: My Cato
- MF: Josie Green
- MF: Hayley Nolan
- MF: Lexi Potter[1]
- MF: Mille Gejl
- FW: Molly-Mae Sharpe
- FW: Elise Hughes
- FW: Annabel Blanchard
- FW: Ashleigh Weerden
- FW: Shanade Hopcroft
- FW: Indiah-Paige Riley
- FW: Abbie Larkin
- FW: Poppy Pritchard[3]
- FW: Katie Stengel
[1] on loan from Chelsea
[2] on loan from Seattle Reign FC
[3] on loan from Manchester City
Squad numbers
The Crystal Palace women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|2
|Katrine Veje
|DF
|3
|Felicity Gibbons
|DF
|4
|Chloe Arthur
|MF
|5
|My Cato
|MF
|6
|Aimee Everett (captain)
|DF
|8
|Molly-Mae Sharpe
|FW
|9
|Elise Hughes
|FW
|10
|Annabel Blanchard
|FW
|11
|Ashleigh Weerden
|FW
|14
|Josie Green
|MF
|15
|Hayley Nolan
|MF
|17
|Lexi Potter
|MF
|19
|Milla-Maj Majasaari
|GK
|20
|Indiah-Paige Riley
|FW
|22
|Mille Gejl
|MF
|24
|Shanade Hopcroft
|FW
|27
|Abbie Larkin
|FW
|29
|Jorja Fox
|DF
|30
|Shae Yáñez
|GK
|31
|Annis-Clara Wright
|GK
|32
|Brooke Aspin
|DF
|77
|Isibeal Atkinson
|DF
|—
|Lily Woodham
|DF
|—
|Poppy Pritchard
|FW
|—
|Katie Stengel
|FW
Key player
Crystal Palace women's key player: Annabel Blanchard
The young forward came through the ranks at Liverpool, making her WSL debut at just 17. Six years, and having improved through spells at Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, Blanchard is ready for a serious crack at the top level.
Alongside top scorer and teammate Elise Hughes, she was one of the stars of the Championship, helping Crystal Palace to the title just ahead of Charlton Athletic. A former England youth international, Blanchard can play with both feet.
Manager
Crystal Palace women's manager: Laura Kaminski
A former assistant at Tottenham, with five years at the Football Association, Laura Kaminski is an experienced head who joined Palace last season and has impressed already. Kaminski plays football on the front foot – and has also been at Arsenal, Brighton, Watford, QPR and Chelsea in coaching capacities.
