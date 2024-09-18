The full Crystal Palace women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Crystal Palace women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Eagles play their first-ever campaign in the division

The Crystal Palace women's squad are embarking on a first-ever Women's Super League season. Will it be a memorable one?

For the first time ever, Crystal Palace will play in this division after edging a thrilling Championship title race. The task for coach Laura Kaminski is to prove the gap between the top two tiers can be breached. The Eagles possess attackers capable of stepping up in Annabel Blanchard and Molly Sharpe. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
2Katrine VejeDF
3Felicity GibbonsDF
4Chloe ArthurMF
5My CatoMF
6Aimee Everett (captain)DF
8Molly-Mae SharpeFW
9Elise HughesFW
10Annabel BlanchardFW
11Ashleigh WeerdenFW
14Josie GreenMF
15Hayley NolanMF
17Lexi Potter MF
19Milla-Maj MajasaariGK
20Indiah-Paige RileyFW
22Mille GejlMF
24Shanade HopcroftFW
27Abbie LarkinFW
29Jorja FoxDF
30Shae YáñezGK
31Annis-Clara WrightGK
32Brooke AspinDF
77Isibeal AtkinsonDF
Lily WoodhamDF
Poppy PritchardFW
Katie StengelFW

