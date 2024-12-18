Who is Keira Walsh? Everything you need to know about the England star

The last English player to have the world transfer record? Not Jack Grealish, Rio Ferdinand or even Alan Shearer.

The answer is Keira Walsh, her move from Manchester City to Barcelona in 2022 was, at the time, the most expensive transfer in the women’s game, with the fee exchanged between clubs coming in at £400,000.

But why did Walsh cost the Catalan giants so much, and just how did she become one the best players England has produced in recent years? Here’s everything you need to know about Keira Walsh.

Keira Walsh: Her career so far

Keira Walsh after signing for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

With an international title, two Champions Leagues and three domestic championships, Walsh is one of the most decorated English players of recent times.

The midfield maestro started her career with hometown club Blackburn Rovers, only to often feature in defence in her youth team days. Although she made the grade at Rovers, debuting in a Norther Premier League defeat to Sheffield in 2014, Walsh was signed by Manchester City later that year.

Walsh and Lucy Bronze were crucial to England winning Euro 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A City supporter, Walsh almost instantly became an important player for City despite having just signed her first pro contract. Nick Cushing’s side won the League Cup that same season – Walsh’s first silverware.

After an injury hit 2015 season, Walsh was back to her best in time for the 2016 campaign where City won all three domestic trophies – the WSL, League Cup and FA Cup.

Walsh was dominant in a 4-1 FA Cup final win over Birmingham, named player of the match.

Her running the midfield at Wembley would be a sign of things to come.

As a deep-lying playmaker in Phil Neville’s Lionesses team at the 2019 World Cup, Walsh did receive criticism in some quarters for not directing the play like she did at City.

However, any doubts over her ability to perform on the global stage were truly blown away three years later at the next international tournament when England hosted the Euros.

At Euro 2022, Walsh was the Lionesses’ best player – starting every game and playing all but five minutes of England’s tournament. In the quarter-finals against Spain she managed to quieten some of the best midfielders in the world, including future Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Then at Wembley in the final, Walsh completely bossed opposite number Lena Oberdorf and played the pass of the tournament for Ella Toone’s opening goal. The midfielder was named player of the match and included in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

Keira Walsh was outstanding throughout Euro 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Within weeks of becoming a European champion, Walsh was wanted by both Barcelona and WSL rivals Chelsea, choosing to move to the former for that world record fee.

Linking up with teammate Lucy Bronze, Walsh immediately looked at home in the best club midfield in the world, capping her first season in Spain with a Champions League final win, helping Barcelona to a dramatic comeback win over Wolfsburg.

After helping Barca to another league title and Champions League in 2024, Walsh is widely respected as one of the best holding midfielders in the world. Surely a Ballon d’Or nomination will come at some point.