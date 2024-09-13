Barcelona make statement that Arsenal target is not for sale: report

Barcelona are reportedly not willing to entertain Arsenal's offer for their star midfielder

The transfer saga involving Barcelona Keira Walsh continues as Arsenal look to bring the midfielder back to the Women’s Super League. Barcelona have reportedly insisted the 27-year-old is not for sale and will not leave the club before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

The England international joined Barcelona in 2022 for a then world-record fee from Manchester City after excelling in the WSL. She has since won back-to-back Liga F and Champions League titles in Catalonia, further establishing herself as one of the best players in the world.

