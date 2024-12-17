Who is Lucy Bronze? All you need to know about the England great

Lucy Bronze is used to picking up the Champions League trophy

One of the most decorated players in English football history – Lucy Bronze has won nearly every trophy there is to win

Arguably the most successful English player of all-time, for the last decade, Bronze has been at the heart of the England women’s team, helping turn the Lionesses into an international force.

The 33-year-old has represented some of the biggest clubs in the world along the way, and currently plays for reigning WSL champions Chelsea. But how did she get to where she is today?

Lucy Bronze: Her career so far

Bronze has represented England and Team GB at international level (Image credit: Getty)

Lucy Bronze is seventh on the all time list for most capped women’s internationals. Her first appearance was back in 2013, just before Euro 2013, in a friendly against the then-world champions Japan.

But England were fortunate to get Bronze. As a holder of dual nationality, she could have also played for Portugal – who tried to get her into their national pool when she was 16. Bronze was also eligible to play for Scotland through relatives on her mother's side.

Lucy Bronze in action during the 2019 World Cup (Image credit: John Walton)

Despite her successful career with England, her big career break came in America. Bronze moved to North Carolina to study at the age of 17 and also played for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

She later transferred back to England to complete her education at Leeds Met University, writing a dissertation on ACL injuries in women’s sport. To support her through her studies Bronze worked at Domino’s Pizza – and is still able to get free pizza to this day!

Following her first WSL spells on Merseyside, with Everton and Liverpool, Bronze’s big career-changing moment came in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

On the way to finishing third place in Canada, Bronze scored a stunning winner against Norway which gave the Lionesses their first-ever knockout win at the finals, before also scoring in the quarter-final against Canada.

The same year the full-back also joined Manchester City, with regular Champions League football and a WSL title following, as she quickly established herself as a world-class operator.

Another outstanding year in 2017 – when Bronze was included in the Euro 2017 team of the tournament and won the FA Cup with City – saw her catch the attention of French giants Lyon. A successful three-year spell followed with Bronze winning three straight Champions Leagues, two as part of Lyon winning the treble.

Seeking a return to England Bronze joined Manchester City, two years ahead of what proved to be her international career highlight – the Lionesses winning a first major trophy on home soil at Euro 2022.

A spell in sunny Barcelona was next, Bronze winning two Spanish titles and two further Champions Leagues becoming the first English player to lift five European cups.

Now Bronze has returned to England, joining WSL champions Chelsea ahead of the 2024-25 season, with the goal of winning Europe’s top prize with an English team.