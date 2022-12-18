Who is the referee for Argentina vs France at World Cup 2022?

Argentina vs France will have Szymon Marciniak from Poland officiating at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail on Sunday.

The World Cup 2022 referee has taken charge of both finalist teams at the tournament so far, too, officiating France's 2-1 group game victory over Denmark and Argentina's last-16 win against Australia.

The Pole is slightly more conservative with dishing out his yellow cards, handing just five bookings overall to players across those two games. He sat out the quarter-finals and semi-finals, though, before being handed the most prestigious game in football to referee.

Four years ago, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Marciniak refereed two games, before taking charge of his first European club final - the 2018 Super Cup game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

What is perhaps most remarkable of all, though, is that Marciniak only returned to refereeing at an elite level just over a year ago. Indeed, he missed 18 months after suffering with tachycardia - an irregular heartbeat - meaning he couldn't participate in Euro 2020.

Szymon Marciniak will be joined by two Polish assistant referees running the line, with a fourth official from USA.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (POL)

Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath (USA)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

Offside VAR: Kyle Atkins (USA)

Support VAR: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)