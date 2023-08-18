Why has Luton Town vs Burnley been postponed this weekend?

By Richard Laverty
published

Luton Town vs Burnley has been postponed this weekend – and it's all because of the venue

Luton Town will have to wait to make their much-anticipated home debut in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road after this weekend’s scheduled match with Burnley was postponed. 

The Hatters began life in the top division with a 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion while last weekend, while fellow newly-promoted side Burnley were also looking to bounce back from their own opening weekend defeat to defending champions Manchester City

But the match-up will have to wait after the club confirmed last month the game would be pushed back due to ‘extensive ground improvements’ not being ready in time.

Kenilworth Road isn't up to standard yet – so Luton Town vs Burnley has been postponed

An aerial picture taken on May 31, 2023 shows Luton Town's Kenilworth Road stadium, in Luton, as members of the ground staff remove the pitch lines and cover the grass during the end of season works. Luton's football team completed a fairytale journey to the Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley last week on May 27, 2023. Financial experts estimate promotion to world football's most watched league to be worth around £170 million ($210 million) for a club that have been through turmoil since they last played in the top flight 31 years ago. Luton are the first club to go from the fifth tier to the top flight in the Premier League era.

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road is still being worked on (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenilworth Road was deemed sufficient for Premier League standards, but work is undergoing on a new stand to meet the broadcast and media requirements that comes with the extra interest of top-flight football in England. 

A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed, meaning Rob Edwards’ side are currently set to welcome Premier League football to Luton when West Ham United visit under the lights on Friday 1st September. 

Speaking at the time, Luton Town Chief Executive, Gary Sweet, said: "The joint decision to delay this fixture is regrettable, especially given the amazing progress that continues to be made on our construction works; our current programme is indeed on time, but there is no additional contingency and therefore can't give a cast-iron guarantee at this stage that a problem outside of our control, however minor, wouldn't force a postponement further down the line and inconveniencing supporters of both clubs. 

Carlton Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town at American Express Community Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Brighton, England.

Luton Town will have to wait to play at home in the Premier League (Image credit: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"Although this news will be a disappointment, this will make the matchday experience even greater for fans when they do get to come back. 

"We would like to thank the Premier League and Burnley for their help in arriving at this practical decision.'"

Luton’s, who earned promotion in a tense penalty shootout against Coventry City, will return to action with a trip to Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea next Friday night, while Burnley will host Aston Villa at Turf Moor on the following Sunday. 

Richard Laverty