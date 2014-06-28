Wigan bring in Tavernier from Newcastle

The 22-year-old completed a medical and has subsequently put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to break into the first team at St James' Park, Tavernier spent the majority of last season on loan at Rotherham United, who he helped win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Wigan manager Uwe Rosler is thrilled to add Tavernier to his ranks ahead of the new campaign.

"James is a player I have been tracking for a long time, dating back to my days at Brentford," he told Wigan's official website.

"He proved last season what great potential he has by being part of a very successful Rotherham side throughout the season and also in the play-offs.

"He will bring great competition on that side of the field, he is still learning and, at just 22, I feel that we can provide the right sort of environment for him to grow and develop into a really important player for this club."

As well as his spell at Rotherham, Tavernier has also enjoyed temporary stints at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Carlisle United and MK Dons.