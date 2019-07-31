Arsenal to persist with Wilfried Zaha pursuit despite record deal for Nicolas Pepe

The Gunners are set to clinch a club record £72 million deal for Pepe this week, but the i newspaper claims that won’t put an end to their pursuit of the Crystal Palace star.

Unai Emery’s side will continue to try to find a deal that would satisfy both clubs after already seeing a £40 million bid rejected earlier this summer.

Palace are holding out for at least £60 million for the Ivory Coast international after rejecting Everton’s £55 million offer recently.

Zaha, who has asked to leave Selhurst Park this summer, is understood to favour a stay in London and Arsenal is his preferred destination.

Zaha's brother Judicael confirmed as much earlier this month, saying: “Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard, and all the support they've given means the world to him. It's my brother’s dream, though, to play for Arsenal."

