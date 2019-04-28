Roy Hodgson opens up on Wilfried Zaha’s future as Manchester United and Tottenham monitor situation

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that Wilfried Zaha could leave the club this summer.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Zaha revealed his desire to play Champions League football in the future.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with a move for the winger, who had an unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford earlier in his career.

And while Hodgson insists he wants to keep his star man at Selhurst Park this summer, the former England boss has conceded that Zaha could be on his way out if Palace’s £80m valuation is met.

"I'm not ruling out the fact that something like that could come up when we sit down - it would be wrong to do that," Hodgson said.

“The point is that no one at the club has really got any interest in selling Wilf Zaha, so we're rather hoping that we won't get those offers. But I'm realistic and it would be a club issue.

"If the bids don't come to me any more, the bids come through the chairman himself (Steve Parish) or through (sporting director) Doug Freedman. If one day they call me in and say, 'Look, this is the situation' - I shall be in their hands basically. I don't have the power to veto any decisions of that nature.”

Zaha has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 31 Premier League appearances for Palace this term.

READ MORE

11 Premier League players you won't believe never made the PFA Team of the Year