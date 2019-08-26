PSG plot shock swoop for Wilfried Zaha as they search for Neymar replacement

PSG will launch a surprise move for Wilfried Zaha if Neymar departs the Parc des Princes, according to the Daily Mirror.

Neymar is keen to return to La Liga before the European transfer window closes on September 2, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested.

PSG will sanction the Brazilian’s departure if the price is right, with the French champions hoping to recoup the £198m they spent on his signature in 2017.

And Thomas Tuchel’s side will make an offer for Zaha if Neymar does leave in the coming days.

Crystal Palace rejected offers for their star man from Arsenal and Everton, but they may struggle to turn down the £100m bid that PSG are reportedly willing to submit.

The French club will send a delegation to London this week in an attempt to prise the Ivory Coast international away from Selhurst Park.

