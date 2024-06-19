Euro 2024: Will England games be shown at Glastonbury Festival?

Jude Bellingham was England's star man in the opening game against Serbia

Fans of both football and music alike could be faced with some difficult decisions this summer.

Glastonbury Festival will take place between Wednesday June 26 and Sunday June 30, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA set to headline across the weekend.

Unfortunately for those invested in England’s progress at Euro 2024, the festival could clash with England’s last 16 tie, should they make it out of their group.

Will England games be shown at Glastonbury?

No, is the short answer. It was confirmed last month that there would be no screens showing any Euro 2024 matches.

A Glastonbury spokesperson said: "It won’t be known until the week of the festival whether or not England or Scotland will actually play a match during the festival.

"But, as we have already been asked about our plans, we wanted to let everyone know well in advance that the decision has been made not to screen the potential matches.

"We would like to wish both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides all the best in Germany.

Football and music does not mix on this occasion (Image credit: Getty Images)

"And we hope we’ll all be able to watch them play quarter-final matches in the days after this year’s Festival."

The focus will be very much on the music at Glastonbury, even if the rest of the nation is glued to Gareth Southgate and his players in the knockout stages.

If England win their group, that would mean a last-16 clash that takes place on Sunday June 30 at 5pm, during which time Canadian singer Shania Twain will be performing.

And a second-place finish in the group could mean the Three Lions are in action while Coldplay take to the main stage. It’s easy to see why Glastonbury’s organisers aren’t keen on promoting the football, then.

