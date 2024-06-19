What will the weather be like for England vs Denmark at Euro 2024?

England take on Denmark at Frankfurt's Waldstadion on Thursday

The weather has made its presence known at Euro 2024 over the past couple of days.

While no matches have yet come under threat of postponement, torrential downpours have hit Germany this week, with fan zones in Berlin being forced to close on Monday, while a severe weather warning has also been issued in Cologne, where Scotland are preparing to take on Switzerland.

That has seen both of UEFA’s fan zones that were due to show the match on big screens in the city have had to close amid heavy rain, with hail and storm gusts forecast for Wednesday.

UEFA will be hoping that the weather does not force the postponement of any matches which would lead to Article 29 of the Euros' set of regulations coming into play in order to reschedule games.

A storm hit England’s training base in Blankenhain on Tuesday night, but the squad were able to train as usual on Wednesday morning as Gareth Southgate’s men undergo their final preparations to face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday afternoon.

But what is the weather forecast saying for that one?

What is the weather forecast for England vs Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday?

Thankfully, the forecast appears to be much better for the Three Lions' second Group C match on Thursday.

According to the Met Office’s latest report (as per Wednesday lunchtime), there will be just a ten per cent chance of rain in Frankfurt when the game is due to be played, with cloudy conditions that should clear as the game goes on. The temperature is forecast to be 23 degrees at kick-off.

Hopefully, the Met Office boffins are correct and there won’t be a repeat of the wild weather we have seen at other games so far this week.

