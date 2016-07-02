Wilmots must wait to learn Belgium fate

Belgium will not rush to decide whether head coach Marc Wilmots will keep his job after they crashed out of Euro 2016 to Wales.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 3-1 last-eight defeat in Lille on Friday despite having taken the lead through Radja Nainggolan.

That meant Belgium crashed out in the quarter-finals – the same stage they had exited the 2014 World Cup under Wilmots.

The 47-year-old took charge in May 2012 and helped the nation to a peak position of number one in the FIFA world rankings last year, but has failed to guide them to what would have been a first semi-final appearance at a major tournament since 1986.

The Royal Belgian Football Association has now stressed it will not rush to decide on Wilmots' fate, with the national team boss still under contract until 2018.

Their statement read: "After consultation between the federal president and the chairman, we have decided not to make any hasty decisions, but to take a few weeks working on a thorough evaluation of the national team's performance.

"A decision in this regard will be announced when it is made, but it should not be expected in the next few days."

Wilmots was asked about his future after the match and also insisted he would not be making a swift decision.

"I said I would make my decision after the European Championship," he said. "I won't make one straight after the game. There is a lot of adrenaline going. We will have to see."