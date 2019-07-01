Manchester United agree personal terms with forward – report

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder, write La Colina de Nervion​.

The France international has emerged as a target for United, who could lose Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly cleared one hurdle by offering an acceptable pay packet to the player.

However, Barcelona and PSG are also interested in the 28-year-old who scored 30 goals in all competitions last term.

United are only likely to submit a bid for Ben Yedder if Lukaku joins an Inter side now managed by Antonio Conte.

PSG and Barça could therefore move ahead in the race to sign him, although neither club has yet agreed terms with the frontman.

