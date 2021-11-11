Adama Traore sale seeming more likely: Could Liverpool, Manchester City or Barcelona consider signing the Wolves star at cut-price?

Wolves winger Adama Traore is looking increasingly likely to be sold, sending a message out to past suitors Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were keen to tie the Spanish international down to a new deal, which runs out in 2023. With the winger stalling on signing, however, manager Bruno Lage has been forced to try playing without his beefy talisman this season.

The midlands outfit have won three out of the four games that Traore has missed, perhaps signalling that Wolves are ready to move on from the winger. Should they put him up for sale, they wouldn't be likely to make the £50m they reportedly asked for over the summer, either.

Traore is a fascinating player as someone with plenty of power and incredible dribbling ability on the counter - but he would also be an excellent squad player for a big team.

Plenty of super clubs have been interested in his services in the past, too. Liverpool have entertained the idea of bringing the Spaniard to Anfield in the past to provide cover down the right flank. Traore could be brought on to change games for the Reds but also to provide width - so that Trent Alexander Arnold can cut inside and create from a more central position.

Likewise, Manchester City have been linked with the player. Traore would offer Pep Guardiola similar width - similar to how Gabriel Jesus has been playing the role this season. Traore would stretch the pitch for City and enable a number of left-footers to play inside in the channel for Guardiola's team in possession.

While there are a number of Premier League clubs who admire Traore, Barcelona may also be interested.

Traore came through the club's fabled La Masia production line and with the club lacking players to stretch the pitch right now, Xavi could turn to the Spain international to help on that front. Given that Wolves are keen on signing Francisco Trincao - who is on loan from the Catalan outfit - an agreement could perhaps be reached in some kind of swap proposal.

Wolves' next fixture is at home to West Ham United after the international break.