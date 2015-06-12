Women's World Cup Review: China triumph late, Canada struggle up front

A stoppage-time goal saw China stun Netherlands at the Women's World Cup on Thursday, while Canada's attacking woes continued.

China had lost five straight matches before they faced the Dutch in Edmonton and had not won in 11, but Wang Lisi's strike in the 91st minute saw the Asian nation deservedly triumph 1-0.

Wang burst onto a ball over the top as the Group A encounter ticked into added time in the second half, and although the 23-year-old appeared to mishit her first touch, it rolled past Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and into the net.

That result gave hosts Canada the chance to take control of Group A when they took on New Zealand in the second match at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, but John Herdman's side failed to break down their stubborn opposition in a 0-0 draw.

Having needed a contentious late penalty to overcome China 1-0 in their opening match, Canada's inability to find the back of the net on Thursday will be a concern for coach Herdman.

New Zealand had the best opportunity to open the scoring, with Amber Hearn hitting the crossbar from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, after Allysha Chapman fouled Hannah Wilkinson in the box.

Canada would also hit the woodwork in the second half - Sophie Schmidt seeing her shot tipped onto the bar by keeper Erin Nayler - but New Zealand held on for a point.

The draw was enough to take Canada to the top of Group A with four points, just ahead of China and Netherlands (both 3).

Thailand won the battle of the Group B rookies in Ottawa, edging out Ivory Coast 3-2 thanks to a brace from Orathai Srimanee, while Germany and Norway remain locked at the top of that group after a 1-1 draw.

Germany led from the sixth minute thanks to Anja Mittag but Norway earned a share of the points when Maren Mjelde struck just after the hour mark.