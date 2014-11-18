Woodward: Man United deals in January unlikely

The 13-time Premier League champions published a review of their accounts for the first quarter of the 2015 financial year on Tuesday, which revealed revenue had dropped by almost 10 per cent.

The results come on the back of United's disappointing 2013-14 season, in which they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League under the leadership of David Moyes.

Since Louis van Gaal's arrival as manager, the club have spent big money on the likes of Angel di Maria, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo, while Radamel Falcao has arrived on loan from Monaco as United aim to break back into the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

Early results have been inconsistent, with Van Gaal's men currently sat in seventh place after 11 matches.

However, despite their indifferent start, Woodward does not see a January spending spree as a viable solution, and has pleaded with the fans to show patience.

"We are not looking to enter the market for short-term fixes," he said. "We have targets we are looking at for next summer.

"Should any become available in January, which is rare, we will consider acting on it. But in terms of expectations we all need to recognise that's a low probability.

"There's a real feeling at the club that we're at the start of something special. Fans understand the team is heading in the right direction."