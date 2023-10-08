World Cup 2030: Hosting tournament in six countries is 'absurd' – ex-FIFA chief Blatter

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called the decision to host the 2030 World Cup in six different countries 'absurd'.

It was announced last week that the tournament will take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with some early matches to be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the World Cup will be played in six countries – and across three continents – in order to mark 100 years of the competition.

"In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting," Infantino said.

"The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

"As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030."

But Blatter, who was president of FIFA between 1998 and 2015, criticised the decision.

"It is absurd to tear the tournament apart in this way," he told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.

"The World Cup finals must be a compact event."

And the 87-year-old is clear on where he thinks the 2030 tournament should be played.

"For historical reasons, the 2030 World Cup should have belonged exclusively in South America," he said.

The 1930 World Cup took place in Uruguay and was won by the host nation.

