FIFA announce World Cup 2030 will be played in SIX different countries across three continents

FIFA has announced that World Cup 2030 will be played in six separate countries across three different continents, as part of a major switch-up for the 48-nation tournament.

In order to mark the 100-year anniversary of the World Cup, Uruguay will stage the opening match of the 2030 tournament before games are then played in Argentina and Paraguay.

Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, hosted the 1930 edition as La Celeste won the inaugural tournament, with Argentina runners-up and Paraguay the traditional home of CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation.

Argentina are the current holders of the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup 2030 will then move away from South America and head to the co-hosts in Europe and north Africa: Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The FIFA council approved the proposal from UEFA, AFC and CONMEBOL on Wednesday, with FIFA's congress set to formally approve the hosting arrangement next year.

"In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

"The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

Infantino explained the plans for World Cup 2030 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo's mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup.

"The FIFA Council also agreed unanimously that the only bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 will be the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain," he added. "Two continents - Africa and Europe - united not only in a celebration of football but also in providing unique social and cultural cohesion. What a great message of peace, tolerance and inclusion."

All six nations are expected to automatically qualify for the 2030 World Cup, with each country playing their opening games on home soil.

More World Cup stories

Are you able to name every single country that has competed in a World Cup?

World Cup 2026 is set to have 40 more matches than the 2022 edition as FIFA announce the tournament has expanded again.