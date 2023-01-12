Wout Weghorst flying to England to complete Manchester United move: report

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is on the way to England to complete a loan move to Manchester United until the end of the season, say reports.

The Netherlands international’s transfer appears to have finally been given the green light after his loan at Besiktas was terminated.

According to Sky Sports News (opens in new tab), the 6ft 5in target man travelled to Manchester on Thursday morning to complete his move.

Weghorst wanted to join the Old Trafford club despite having to end his spell in Turkey six months early.

Weghorst has been a key man for Besiktas this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 30-year-old joined Burnley this time last year, but was sent on loan to Besiktas after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

The striker filled out paperwork before his flight to confirm the termination of his loan, and the transfer should be announced soon.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

United have until 12pm on Friday to register Weghorst if they want to have him available for Saturday’s derby against Man City.

Erik ten Hag was in the market for more firepower after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club in November in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. (opens in new tab)

United boss Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements (Image credit: Getty)

Weghorst, who scored a stunning double (opens in new tab) against eventual winners Argentina for the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals last month, bagged eight goals in 16 league games for Besiktas.

His arrival will further bolster an in-form United squad that is on an eight-match winning run in all competitions.

That form has helped propel Ten Hag’s team into the top four in the Premier League, and a win against City would narrow the gap to their second-placed rivals to just one point.

More Manchester United stories

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).

And United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus (opens in new tab), who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.