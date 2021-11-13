Wrexham record another big away win to improve promotion prospects
By PA Staff
Wrexham followed up their 5-0 midweek win at Aldershot with a 6-2 success at National League strugglers King’s Lynn.
The home side grabbed a shock 12th minute lead through Michael Clunan and despite Aaron Hayden’s headed equaliser 10 minutes later they made it to the interval all-square in Norfolk.
But Phil Parkinson’s men turned on the style after the break with further goals from Jordan Davies (52), Paul Mullin (63) and Jordan Ponticelli (76) effectively sealing another emphatic win.
Malachi Linton pulled one back for King’s Lynn in the 86th minute but there was still time for Dan Jarvis and Cameron Green to complete the rout in added time.
