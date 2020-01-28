Wright one of three Saints absentees against Celtic

St Johnstone will be without Drey Wright for the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

The wide player suffered a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Murray Davidson remains out with a fractured arm while Anthony Ralston cannot face his parent club.

Celtic have a fitness doubt over Jozo Simunovic but Ryan Christie and Kristoffer Ajer are back in the squad.

Odsonne Edouard has shaken off the toe knock that restricted him to a substitute’s appearance on Saturday but Ismaila Soro is not ready to feature.

Jeremie Frimpong is awaiting the results of a scan on the injury he suffered against Kilmarnock while Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) and Nir Bitton (knock) are also out.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Northcott, Parish.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Jullien, Simunovic, Brown, McGregor, Arzani, Rogic, Ntcham, Johnston, Forrest, Edouard, Bayo, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Dembele, Gordon.