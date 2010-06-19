Yellow cards won't curb German fighting spirit

Despite having five players booked, and being without suspended striker Miroslav Klose, Low said Germany would go into Wednesday's final Group D match fighting.

"I will not tell any of the players who are already booked to go into one-on-one's softly in case they pick up another yellow card (and miss the next match)," Low said.

"There will absolutely not be a soft approach. One-on-one is elementary in our game and I will not warn any of our players to take it easier."

If booked against Ghana, captain Philipp Lahm, Cacau, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira would miss the second round if Germany progress, causing problems for Low.

Klose, sent off for a second yellow card in their surprise 1-0 defeat by Serbia on Friday, is suspended for that game.

GOOD FEELING

"This morning, despite the disappointment of the defeat, I woke up with a good feeling because I saw the team showed fighting spirit and within the disappointment you can see the confidence, as strange as it may sound," Low told reporters.

"There is absolutely no feeling of resignation here."

"Even after (the 4-0 win over) Australia I said, 'Guys there can be setbacks in the tournament, so let's keep calm'. I am certain that we will reach the second round."

Low will travel to Rustenburg later on Saturday to watch Ghana, who have three points after their 1-0 win over Serbia, play Australia in their second group match. Germany and Serbia are also on three points having already played two games.

"We are in front of a knockout match but that can happen even in a group stage. You cannot avoid pressure situations at a World Cup," he said.

Lahm was certain Germany would advance and demanded fewer mistakes from his players to avoid further bookings.

"Miro's second yellow could have been avoided and I made a mistake with my yellow card. There needs to be less of that."

"But there is absolutely no fear. We will make the next round 200 percent," the captain said.

