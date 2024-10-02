'You've talked me into it now': Jamie Carragher swayed by former rival over Premier League prediction

By
published

Jamie Carragher has changed how he thinks the direction of the Premier League title race will go in 2024/25

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Former Liverpool player now a Sky TV pundit Jamie Carragher before the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has been swayed over where he believes Liverpool will end up this season, following their strong start to the season and performances under Arne Slot.

Currently top of the Premier League after six games, Liverpool have won five and lost just once in a positive start to life with new management at Anfield. Prior to the start of the season, though, Carragher predicted Arsenal to be the biggest challengers to Manchester City, with the pair expected to run away in a title battle.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 