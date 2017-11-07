Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
Germany will be without Amin Younes for the friendlies against England and France after the winger suffered a knee injury.
The Ajax winger has five caps for his country, having made his debut for Joachim Low's team in a friendly clash with Denmark in June.
However, Younes will not add to that tally just yet, as he has returned to Amsterdam for treatment.
The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has made nine Eredivisie appearances this season, scoring once.
