'Your attitude in defensive set pieces is a f****** disgrace - what is a shame is that Luis de la Fuente called you up for the national team': The unique way La Liga star learned he had been included in Spain squad

published

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente included a surprise player in his latest squad - and the way they found out is rather unique to say the least

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - AUGUST 26: Oscar Mingueza of RC Celta looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Villarreal CF and RC Celta de Vigo at Estadio de la Ceramica on August 26, 2024 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When players get called up to their national teams, there's generally tales of disbelieving phone calls and what they feel are pranks from team-mates. For one Spain star, however, his club manager took things a step further.

With the Celta Vigo squad huddled around during a training session, manager Claudio Giraldez singled out his defender Oscar Mingueza for what initially appeared to be a criticism.

