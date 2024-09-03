'Your attitude in defensive set pieces is a f****** disgrace - what is a shame is that Luis de la Fuente called you up for the national team': The unique way La Liga star learned he had been included in Spain squad

When players get called up to their national teams, there's generally tales of disbelieving phone calls and what they feel are pranks from team-mates. For one Spain star, however, his club manager took things a step further.

With the Celta Vigo squad huddled around during a training session, manager Claudio Giraldez singled out his defender Oscar Mingueza for what initially appeared to be a criticism.

Highlighting his apparent lack of ability to stick with his man during opposition corners and free-kicks, Giraldez then proceeded to break some more positive news to the 25-year-old.

"Your attitude in defensive set pieces is a **** disgrace," Giraldez said.

"Mine?" Mingueza replied.

“What is a **** shame is that Luis de la Fuente called you up for the national team!" Giraldez then exclaimed, quickly shifting his tone before embracing his player.

Mingueza has had a strong start to the 2024/25 season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in four La Liga matches. Celta Vigo currently sit eighth in Spain's top flight after four games, with six points.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But while Mingueza has already made his debut for Spain, he did so more than three years ago. On that occasion, a large number of Spain's U21 squad were called upon to play against Lithuania in a June friendly, after senior players were forced to isolate following Sergio Busquets' positive Covid test.

But now, Mingueza is back in the side on merit, in what is Luis de la Fuente's first squad selection since winning Euro 2024 just two months ago. He replaces the veteran Jesus Navas, who has since retired from international football.

Spain will play against Serbia in Belgrade on September 5, before heading to Switzerland three days later, as they look for another strong Nations League performance.

De La Fuente's latest squad includes Mingueza (Image credit: Getty Images)

