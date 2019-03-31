Brendan Rodgers confirms the news that might annoy Tottenham and Manchester United fans

Leicester are closing in on a £40m deal for on-loan Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun.

Tielemans has impressed since moving to the King Power Stadium in January and Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

The Foxes feared that Manchester United or Tottenham could hijack the deal, but they are now confident of winning the race for his signature.

The recent departure of Leicester’s head of recruitment Eduardo Macia had cast doubt on the transfer.

But Rodgers and his staff are working hard to ensure that Tielemans does not slip through the club’s fingers at the end of the season.

“The work is ongoing. Of course there is a hole in terms of the head of recruitment role,” said the Leicester boss.

“However, work has been going on below that and conversations with Monaco are taking place. There are a lot of good people behind the scenes who are continuing the work. It is an important one for us because we want to strengthen in the summer.”

Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday to move level on points with seventh-placed Wolves in the Premier League table.

