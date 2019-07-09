Here's why Youri Tielemans didn't sign for Manchester United

Youri Tielemans decided to join Leicester even though Manchester United may have launched a bid to sign him later in the transfer window, report Sky Sports.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power Stadium and made his move from Monaco permanent for £40m on Monday.

However, it has now emerged that the Belgian's agent wanted his client to wait and see whether United would go after his signature.

The Red Devils have already lost Ander Herrera from their pool of midfielders and could also wave goodbye to Paul Pogba before the start of next season.

That would force United into the market for a replacement, and Tielemans' agent consequently advised him to delay his decision.

However, the midfielder informed his representative that he was willing to pass up that chance in order to sign for Leicester.

