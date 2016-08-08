Zabaleta set for City stay under Guardiola

Pablo Zabaleta has confirmed he is staying at Manchester City, despite reports of interest from Roma.

The Argentine has won two Premier League titles in his eight years with City, but lost his place in the starting line-up to Bacary Sagna under Manuel Pellegrini last season.

However, with Pep Guardiola now in charge, and keen to retain the full-back, Zabaleta has dismissed talk of a move to Serie A ahead of the new campaign.

"There was a lot of speculation - that came from the media," the 31-year-old said.

"I don't know how many times I was away to Italy. It was incredible. Every day there was a new club.

"I've always been away from that because I knew from the first day it was my decision.

"I had been told by the new manager that I was part of his squad for this season, so I'm more than pleased because City was my priority.

"I know I only have one year left on my contract, so that creates a lot of speculation about my future.

"But I didn't decide anything before I came back for pre-season to meet the manager and hear from him what was my situation. I'm so happy to be part of Manchester City for this season."