Zambia trio injured in fatal car crash

The 2012 AFCON champions were due to hold a camp for 24 locally based players this week, ahead of a pre-tournament friendly against South Africa early in January.

A statement on the Football Association of Zambia's (FAZ) official website reported that four lives had been taken in the incident after a bus carrying the players crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The FAZ confirmed that Nyambe Mulenga - a member of the successful 2012 squad - suffered a broken leg in the incident, seemingly putting paid to his chances of featuring in the tournament to be hosted by Equatorial Guinea from next month.

A statement read: "Nyambe Mulenga (Zesco United), Changwe Kalale (Power Dynamos) and Satchmo Chakawa (Green Eagles) were travelling to Lusaka aboard a Zesco United Football Club minibus when the accident happened near Green Restaurant in Kabwe.

"The Zesco United vehicle is said to have collided with a Mitsubishi Pajero that had lost control. Sources at the accident scene reported that the driver of the Zesco United bus died on the scene as did three others on the other vehicle.

"Nyambe Muelnga is reported to have escaped with a broken leg while there is no news on the other two players and a Zesco United official who were all taken to Kabwe General Hospital."