Zamora earns recall for England qualifier

Coach Fabio Capello named Zamora because Liverpool's Andy Carroll is injured and Wayne Rooney is suspended for the Group G match at Wembley on June 4.

Zamora made his debut for England as a second half substitute in a friendly against Hungary last August, but a month later broke his leg in a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and did not play again until recovering in February.

His goal against Arsenal in Sunday's 2-2 draw on the final day of the Premier League season was his fourth in 11 matches since his return to action.

Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also returns in a 26-man squad with Capello having to call up Fulham reserve keeper David Stockdale alongside Scott Carson as back-up goalies after Ben Foster and Robert Green stated they did not wish to be involved.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is also recalled, while Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who was left out of the Under-21 squad for this summer's European championship in Denmark, keeps his place in the senior party.

With all five teams in the group having played four matches, England lead the standings with 10 points on goal difference from Montenegro, followed by Switzerland (4), Bulgaria (4) and Wales (0).

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Scott Carson (West Bromwich Albion), David Stockdale (Fulham).

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Stewart Downing (Aston Villa), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Scott Parker (West Ham United), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Darren Bent (Aston Villa), Peter Crouch (Tottenham Hotspur), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Bobby Zamora (Fulham).