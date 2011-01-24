Zarate banned following brawl

The defeat hit fourth-placed Lazio's hopes of the scudetto and the loss of Zarate, linked in the media with Juventus, will further complicate their title bid in the coming weeks with defender Andre Dias also banned for their next game.

Serie A's weekly disciplinary statement made sorry reading for champions Inter Milan too with Cristian Chivu, Dejan Stankovic and Ivan Cordoba ruled out of Sunday's game with Palermo after bookings in last weekend's 3-1 loss at Udinese.