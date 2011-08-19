Zieler called into Germany squad

The 22-year-old, who was formerly under contract with Manchester United, will be part of the Germany squad for the qualifier against Austria on September 2 and a friendly against Euro 2012 joint hosts Poland on September 6 after Bayer Leverkusen's Adler was sidelined following surgery.

"He is a young keeper who has been playing in the Bundesliga since early 2011 and he has been very good ever since," Germany's goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said on the federation website.

"He has played a decisive role in helping Hanover win a Europa League qualification spot."

Germany lead their qualifying Group A with 21 points after winning all seven of their matches. Team coach Joachim Low will name his full squad next week.