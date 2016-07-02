Zielinski future in doubt despite accepted Napoli bid

Udinese have reportedly rejected a bid for midfielder Piotr Zielinski from Liverpool, while Napoli have been unable to agree terms with the player after their offer was accepted.

The Poland international is in demand after returning from Euro 2016, where his side exited on penalties to Portugal in the quarter-finals, but his future remains undecided.

Udinese sporting director Nereo Bonato confirmed AC Milan are "probably" interested in the 22-year-old too, but no bid has yet been made by the club, who recently named Vincenzo Montella as their new coach.

"We have a formal agreement with Napoli that could not be taken to its completion because the lad has not yet agreed personal terms with the club," Bonato told MilanNews.it.

"Milan are probably interested, but aside from making inquiries in a friendly chat, they have not made any further steps forward."

Napoli's accepted bid for Zielinski is reported to include add-ons and a player, Juan Camilo Zuniga, while Liverpool's offer was straight cash.

Zielinski, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Empoli, is believed to prefer a move to Liverpool, with the player seen wearing a Reds shirt adorned with his name in a training video.