Zinnbauer: Mhango close to 100% ahead of Downs clash

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says that star forward Gabadinho Mhango could be in line to start against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday as he nears 100%.

The Malawian striker would have been hoping to improve on last seasons’ exploits which saw him end the campaign as the PSL joint top goalscorer but after starting the first two league games of the current campaign injury struck, and he has since then only made some cameo appearances as he looks to regain full fitness.

The forward, however, lasted 90 minutes in Pirates’ last game of 2020 - a Caf Confederation Cup match away at Sagrada Esperanca which was the first time for him to complete a match this season – and he now appears in line to start against Downs.

“‘Gaba’ [Mhango] is close to 100% and now needs the time and games‚” said Zinnbauer of the Malawian striker who scored 16 league goals for Pirates last season.

“We have seven games in January and we need all the players. Gaba is not the only player important to us but all the players are.

“We have so many attacking players. We have [Terrence] Dzvukamanja who can also play as a striker.

“We have a good squad but the point is we need a good player for each and every position.”

The Sundowns/Pirates match will kick off at 3.30pm on Saturday.