Zorc expects Hummels to stay

Sporting director Michael Zorc is confident Mats Hummels will remain at Borussia Dortmund next season despite reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Hummels had openly revealed he was considering his future at the Bundesliga club after a disappointing season that saw Dortmund fighting at the foot of the table during the first half of the campaign.

Following head coach Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will leave Dortmund, and with Ilkay Gundogan expected to follow him, speculation suggested Hummels could be another big name to leave.

However, Zorc says there is now a "clear consensus" between Dortmund and the Germany international, who is set to stay on at Signal Iduna Park.

"It was legitimate that Mats was thinking about his future," Zorc told Kicker. "But I always pointed out that we were planning with him [in the team]."

United boss Louis van Gaal has been heavily linked with Hummels – who has struggled with ankle and muscular problems this season – to form part of his new-look defence at Old Trafford.