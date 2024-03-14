Gareth Southgate drops England mainstay in latest Three Lions squad: report

Gareth Southgate has reportedly dropped Kalvin Phillips from his England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham on loan in January as he looked to earn more playing time following 18 months at Manchester City in which he was reduced to a bit-part player behind Rodri.

But a tough start to life in east London, which saw him sent off against Nottingham Forest last month and substituted at half-time last weekend in the draw against Burnley, looks to have dented his hopes of winning a place in Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Kalvin Phillips has endured a tough start at West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, the former Leeds United star has been dropped from the squad that Southgate will announce on Thursday afternoon. Phillips has been a regular under the current Three Lions boss, earning 31 caps and was a part of England’s last squad in November for the the final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

The report adds that Phillips’ West Ham team-mate Jarrod Bowen has been recalled to the squad after a season which has seen him score 17 goals in a new No.9 role amid a host of attacking injuries at the London Stadium.

Bowen will be looking to add to his five international caps, the last of which came against Australia in October 2023.

Southgate will confirm his 23-man squad for the two friendlies 2pm this afternoon.

His side face Brazil on Saturday, March 23, before taking on Belgium on Tuesday, March 26, with both matches being played at Wembley.

