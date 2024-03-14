England squad for March internationals announced - giving a clear indication of what Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 team will look like

The England squad for their March international fixtures against Brazil and Belgium has been announced, with Gareth Southgate naming Ivan Toney, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ben Chilwell back in the squad.

With this the final squad Southgate will select before finalising his selections for Euro 2024, the England manager has given a clear indication as to the players he's likely to pick for the upcoming summer tournament in Germany.

Friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley, on March 23 and 26, will provide England with a good test ahead of the tournament. Southgate, therefore, will look to instil confidence in his side with strong results, before facing Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C in June.

Jarrad Branthwaite makes the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just 23 players allowed at the European Championships per squad, Southgate has had to make some difficult decisions, too. The last squad the England manager selected consisted of 25 players, meaning he has already had to cull two stars from the team.

Some high-profile players are injured, however, and could still have time to force their way back into the England Euro 2024 squad. Indeed, Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw and Reece James are all on the treatment table at the moment, but could return before the end of the season.

Grealish misses out through injury (Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England squad for March games in full

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

GK: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

DF: John Stones (Manchester City)

DF: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

DF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

DF: Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Ajax)

MF: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FW: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Ivan Toney (Brentford)

FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

FW: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

More England stories

Theo Walcott says he should never have gone to the 2006 World Cup at just 17-years-old.

The FA confirms that it will consider Sarina Wiegman for the England men's national team job after Gareth Southgate.

Tottenham legend Ledley King explains why his finest moment in an England shirt was also the beginning of the end for him.