Euro 2024: Should Germany's penalty against Denmark have been awarded?

By
published

In the Euro 2024 last-16 clash on Saturday night, Denmark's Joachim Andersen was adjudged to have handled with the scores still level

The VAR screen in Germany vs Denmark at Euro 2024 announces a VAR review for a possible penalty in favour of Germany for a Joachim Andersen handball.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

ITV's Euro 2024 commentators Ally McCoist and Clive Tyldesley made their outrage clear after Joachim Andersen was penalised for handball just moments after having what would have been a goal disallowed for offside at the other end.

'Rip the whole thing up and start again', was Tyldesley’s plea in his final game as an ITV commentator.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.