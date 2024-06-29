Euro 2024: Why Clive Tyldesley is leaving ITV with Germany vs Denmark his last game

Clive Tyldesley has covered seven World Cups and seven Euros for ITV

Euro 2024 will be the final tournament for Clive Tyldesley at ITV as the popular broadcaster bids farewell to the channel after the last-16 game between Germany and Denmark, having opted not to renew his contract.

The veteran commentator has covered 14 major tournaments for ITV since beginning a second stint with them as Brian Moore’s replacement in 1996, but was as surprised as anybody to be replaced by Sam Matterface as their lead commentator ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Tyldesley has continued to offer commentary for ITV since then, but will play no further part for them from the quarter-finals onwards – a decision he says he was informed of by his bosses several weeks before Euro 2024 began.

Clive Tyldesley told ITV would not renew contract after 28 years' service

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tyldesley said: “I've known for five to six weeks. 'The ITV football editor phoned me to tell me I would be going home after the last 16.

“I asked if there would be any other opportunities and he said that ITV would not be offering me another contract and so that will be it after 28 years.

“ITV has been very good for me and my career and I'd like to think I have been good for them.

“It's a shame it's coming to an end but it's a matter of opinion and their opinion is that this is the right call. I don't know why they think that.

“I've never fully understood but I have to accept it. I still think my work is strong enough to resonate with old and young.”

Tyldesley insists he will not be hanging up his microphone, however, despite last year also stepping down from his commentary role at talkSPORT.

The 69 year old has provided his services to Amazon’s Premier League coverage.

