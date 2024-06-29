Euro 2024: Why Clive Tyldesley is leaving ITV with Germany vs Denmark his last game

The Euro 2024 last-16 tie between Germany and Denmark will be the last for veteran broadcaster Clive Tyldesley at ITV

Clive Tyldesley has covered seven World Cups and seven Euros for ITV (Image credit: Alamy)

Euro 2024 will be the final tournament for Clive Tyldesley at ITV as the popular broadcaster bids farewell to the channel after the last-16 game between Germany and Denmark, having opted not to renew his contract.

The veteran commentator has covered 14 major tournaments for ITV since beginning a second stint with them as Brian Moore’s replacement in 1996, but was as surprised as anybody to be replaced by Sam Matterface as their lead commentator ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

