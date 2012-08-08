Sidestep your marker like Iniesta: Drill five
By Ben Welch
Find yourself panicking under pressure in a game situation? FFT has a cure. Tighten up your technique courtesy of this ball mastery exercise
Andres Iniesta is the complete player. Spain’s magician can do everything. Whether it’s dribbling, passing or finishing, he executes each act with effortless elegance and devastating accuracy.
The man from La Mancha comes alive with the ball at his feet. A master evader capable of finding an improbable escape route when cornered by a pack of defenders.
As with the rest of the world, FFT is an admirer of Barcelona’s midfield maestro and wants to see English football manufacture its very own Iniesta. This starts at grass roots level, this starts with you.
Working alongside Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, we created a set of five drills based on Iniesta’s game that are designed to help you emulate Spain’s master craftsman.
With the click of a button you can download teach exercise and transform your game. So what are you waiting for?
