Chelsea Ladies: Eat like a champion
By Ben Welch
Get your food right after a gym session or you won’t feel the benefits, say the Chelsea Ladies…
Sometimes after a particularly rigorous gym session, it’s easy to fall into the trap of rewarding yourself with a takeaway or somethings else that’s less than healthy. Last year’s league and cup winners, Chelsea FC, know that fitness is dependent on a great balance between nutrition and exercise.
Gemma Davies and Gilly Flaherty talk FourFourTwo’s Zoe Hardman through some of their secrets: from sweet potato fries to coconut oil, they’re cooking up a healthy, delicious storm. Click here to have a go at the Chelsea Ladies gym workout and join the conversation with the hashtag #likeapro.
Technogym equipment, the Official Fitness Equipment Partner of Chelsea FC http://www.technogym.com/gb
For more nutrition tips:
Simon Mignolet’s big game nutrition plan
Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without
Sebastien Bassong: 5 foods I can't live without
Micah Richards: 5 foods I can't live without
Joe Hart: 5 foods I can't live without
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.