Chelsea Ladies: Eat like a champion

Sometimes after a particularly rigorous gym session, it’s easy to fall into the trap of rewarding yourself with a takeaway or somethings else that’s less than healthy. Last year’s league and cup winners, Chelsea FC, know that fitness is dependent on a great balance between nutrition and exercise.

Gemma Davies and Gilly Flaherty talk FourFourTwo’s Zoe Hardman through some of their secrets: from sweet potato fries to coconut oil, they’re cooking up a healthy, delicious storm. Click here to have a go at the Chelsea Ladies gym workout and join the conversation with the hashtag #likeapro.

