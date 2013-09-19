Get fit with fish

If you're not too keen on a carb-cutting, meat-heavy diet, try this recipe for dover sole from celebrity chef Ed Baines to fuel your pre-season training.

Ingredients

• 12oz Dover sole

• 4oz butter

• 1tablespoon of vegetable oil

• 1 small bunch of parsley

• 2 lemons

• 4oz flour

• Salt and pepper

1 Pour flour onto a flat tray, season with salt and pepper and coat fish on both sides.

2 Fry fish gently in a pan with 1oz butter for one minute, skin side down.

3 Turn fish over and fry for two more minutes, regularly moving it to prevent sticking.

4 For the sauce, fry 2oz butter, add chopped parsley and remove from heat. Add juice of one lemon.

5 Serve fish with sauce and garnish with half a lemon. Serve with some green beans.

Ed Baines is head chef at London’s Randall & Aubin. To book a table visit randallandaubin.com

For more nutrition tips see:

Micah Richards: 5 foods I can't live without

Phil Jones: 5 foods I can't live without

Ben Foster: 5 foods I can't live without

Joe Hart: 5 foods I can't live without

Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without

Mikel Arteta: The Spanish revolution

It's just like Mikel Arteta's mama makes!