Get fit with fish
By Ben Welch
If you like a little fishy on your dishy try this recipe courtesy of celebrity chef Ed Baines
If you're not too keen on a carb-cutting, meat-heavy diet, try this recipe for dover sole from celebrity chef Ed Baines to fuel your pre-season training.
Ingredients
• 12oz Dover sole
• 4oz butter
• 1tablespoon of vegetable oil
• 1 small bunch of parsley
• 2 lemons
• 4oz flour
• Salt and pepper
1 Pour flour onto a flat tray, season with salt and pepper and coat fish on both sides.
2 Fry fish gently in a pan with 1oz butter for one minute, skin side down.
3 Turn fish over and fry for two more minutes, regularly moving it to prevent sticking.
4 For the sauce, fry 2oz butter, add chopped parsley and remove from heat. Add juice of one lemon.
5 Serve fish with sauce and garnish with half a lemon. Serve with some green beans.
Ed Baines is head chef at London’s Randall & Aubin. To book a table visit randallandaubin.com
For more nutrition tips see:
Micah Richards: 5 foods I can't live without
Phil Jones: 5 foods I can't live without
Ben Foster: 5 foods I can't live without
Joe Hart: 5 foods I can't live without
Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without
Mikel Arteta: The Spanish revolution
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.