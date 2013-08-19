It's just like Mikel Arteta's mama makes!

When Mikel Arteta goes home to Spain he likes nothing more than tucking into his mum's rice pudding. "She puts a little bit of cinnamon in it – never lemon. It’s the best, but you can’t go round there and have any – it’s just for me. The English have jam with it, but that destroys it," he tells FFT.

Follow this recipe find out what the fuss is all about....

Ingredients

• 1 litre of whole milk

• 60g caster sugar

• 40g butter

• 50g small grain rice

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 1/4 orange peel

(Serves 4)

1 Mix the cinnamon and orange peel with the milk. Bring to the boil and leave for 20mins.

2 Pour 500ml milk into a pan, together with the rice.

3 Mix both together, letting it boil before reducing the heat.

4 Add remaining 500ml milk to the pan, again letting it boil before reducing heat.

5 Add the butter and sugar and boil for 10mins until you get desired thickness.

Recipe was provided by Iberica’s head chef, Cesar Garcia. To book a table at Iberica visit www.ibericalondon.co.uk

For more nutrition tips see:

Mikel Arteta's Spanish revolution

Diego Forlan: My 24-hour food diary

Sebastien Bassong's Premier League diet

Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without

Micah Richards: 5 foods I can't live without

Phil Jones: 5 foods I can't live without

Ben Foster: 5 foods I can't live without

Joe Hart: 5 foods I can't live without