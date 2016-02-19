The perfect football snack

The overwhelming temptation to wolf down a fry up on the morning of a match, a Twix afterwards to ‘refuel’ and a burger later on in the pub can be the downfall of many an amateur footballer’s fitness levels.

But the fact is that convenience is no excuse for not eating a little better: as nutritionist Ben Comber explains, a healthier – and just as delicious option – can be knocked together extremely quickly.

His choice is a chicken wrap – a nutritious and guilt-free way to refill after a game or training. Step away from the bacon!

Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook



Recommended for you:

Top 5 football snacks

The ultimate half-time snack

Get the babies on board

Bite-sized get up and go