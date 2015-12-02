WIN a year’s supply of Healthspan Elite products!

When it comes to fitness, it’s all too easy to neglect the nutritional side of things, but we’ve got you covered with this competition. We’re teaming up with leading supplement supplier Healthspan Elite to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a year’s supply of three essential supplements plus a nutrition plan to keep your diet on track.



Healthspan Elite is the official nutrition partner of Southampton and counts England No.1 Karen Bardsley as an ambassador. Included in this great prize is a multivitamin containing 27 essential nutrients, an Omega 3 Tablet with a whopping 600mg of essential Omega 3 fatty acids and a high-strength probiotic providing 20 billion live friendly bacteria.



To enter, click here and answer the question. You have until midnight on Friday, January 8th to enter. Good luck!



For more information on Healthspan Elite, please visit www.healthspanelite.co.uk